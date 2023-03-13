March 11 - Guild Eyewear Studio

Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, the owner of Guild Eyewear Studio, will be traveling to the Dominican Republic at the end of this month to give the gift of sight. She will be providing eye care services to people while she is there. She will be traveling with a team of dentists that will provide dental services as well. If you are looking to help contribute to this mission, you can easily drop off used eyewear at Guild Eyewear Studio. They are located at 48 Douglas Lane East Aurora, NY 14052. You can also drop them off at Buffalo Balloon Co on 956 Maple Road, Williamsville. To learn more call (716) 714-9777 or visit https://www.guildeyewearstudio.co/.