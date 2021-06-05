June 5 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Over the past year there has been a renewed focus on the wonderful work all the medical professionals in our area do on a daily basis. At Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, they are making a special effort to recognize the nurses who make a difference in the lives of the patients they treat. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is nationally recognized for the wonderful work their team of medical professionals do in the treatment of cancer. If you are interested in a career in nursing at Roswell park, head over to their website at www.roswellpark.org/nursing or www.roswellpark.org/careers to find out more.