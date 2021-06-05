June 5 - Cellino Plumbing & HVAC

Cellino Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has always been focused on giving back to the community of Western New York. Cellino Plumbing and HVAC is looking to give a donation of $1,500 dollars to one local animal rescue and they are leaving it up the public to decide which one will win. Head over to their website at www.cellinoplumbing.com to vote for your favorite animal rescue by June 15th. Help Cellino Plumbing and HVAC spread the word about the need at local animal rescues.