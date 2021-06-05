June 5 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

There's no better place to enjoy a beautiful summer than at our historic Buffalo Olmsted Parks. There's a lot happening at the parks this summer that you won't want to miss out on. For more information on any of the events happening this summer, you can call the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy at 838-1249, ext. 31. You can also visit their website at www.bfloparks.org/events to view a full calendar of all the events they have coming up. Don't forget the Splish Splash Summer Bash is happening on June 26th at MLK Jr. Park and the Denim and Diamonds Gala is coming up on August 27th at Riverside Park.