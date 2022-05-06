June 4 - White Whiskers Senior Dog Santuary

The Sashaying Into Summer Doggie Fashion Show and Adoption Event is happening on Sunday, June 12th at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Event Center. Everyone is encouraged to take part and stop out to support White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary. To find out more information about the event and to purchase tickets today, head to their website at www.whitewhiskerswny.org. You can also give them a like on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whitewhiskersseniordogsanctuary.