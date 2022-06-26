June 25 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is committed to offering LGBTQ+ patients and families with quality cancer care. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has clinicians who are trained to address the needs of LGBTQ+ patients. To find out more information about all of the cancer services that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center offers, visit their website at www.roswellpark.org. You can also give them a call to speak to their helpful staff at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355). Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's main campus is located at Elm and Carlton Street in Buffalo.