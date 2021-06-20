June 19 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Ride for Roswell started back in 1996 and this year's event promises to be better then ever. The annual Ride for Roswell will be taking place on Saturday, August 7th and riders will have 4 different starting locations to choose from. You can also ride your own way throughout the month of August. To find out more about the ride and to register for the event, head over to their website at www.rideforroswell.org. You can also give them a call at

(716) THE-RIDE (843-7433). They have different ride lengths for all individuals and families and it's all to support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.