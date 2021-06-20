June 19 - National Comedy Center

Celebrate some of the most loved comedy genres at the National Comedy Center with their Summer Fun Weeks event. It all takes place from June 20th through August 7th and is included with your National Comedy Center admission. Be sure to also mark your calendars for Riverside Saturdays starting June 26th through August 7th with movies, music and more at the Comedy Center Park. For more information, you can give them a call at

(716) 484-2222. You can also visit www.comedycenter.org/summerfun for a full list of events.