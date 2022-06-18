June 18 - Alzheimer's Association WNY

The Alzheimer's Association of Western New York will be taking part in the Juneteenth Festival all weekend long at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Buffalo. Their booth will be set up right near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue and everyone is encouraged to stop by. Also, on June 23rd the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York is holding their City of Buffalo Community Forum at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library in Buffalo. For more information, give the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York a call at 1-800-272-2900. You can also visit their website at www.ALZ.org/WNY.