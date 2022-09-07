July 9 - Shea's 710 Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre has a fabulous lineup for the 2022-2023 season and it all begins on September 15th when Once on This Island takes the stage. To find out more about all the wonderful shows that Shea's 710 Theatre has to offer, head over to their website at www.sheas.org. There you will be able to purchase season tickets for the upcoming season and individual tickets for Once On This Island. Shea's 710 Theatre is located at 710 Main Street in Buffalo. For more information, you can also give them a call at (716) 847-0850.