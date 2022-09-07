July 9 - New Image Anti-Aging & Weight Loss Center

New Image Anti-Aging and Cosmetic Laser Center can help you look your very best. They offer the latest technologies and procedures for all of your beauty and skincare needs plus fat reduction and skin tightening. To find out more, you can head to their website at www.newimageantiaging.com or take the time to follow them on Instagram using the handle @NewImageAntiAging. New Image Anti-Aging is located at 8270 Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. You can also give them a call at (716) 63-IMAGE (634-6243). Remember, until the end of August for WNY Living viewers, they are offering 50% off any Bliss Max package.