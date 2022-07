The European Lounge is located at 4475 Transit Road in Clarence at the Eastern Hills Mall. It features three fabulous food and dessert options: Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi and Sto Lat Bar. They specialize in traditional Polish cuisine and European dishes. To find out more information and to check out their menu and dining options, head to their website at www.chruscikibakery.com. You can also visit www.europeanlounge.com.