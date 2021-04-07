July 3 - FeedMore WNY

On Friday, July 16th, you can help support FeedMore WNY and their AniMeals program by making a donation during their Coming 2Gether For Pets Event. You can stop by the 4 Delta Sonic locations located at 1264 Main Street in Buffalo, 1355 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, 4817 Transit Road in Lancaster, or Ridge & Langner Roads in West Seneca to show your support. To find out more, visit their website at www.feedmorewny.org. FeedMore WNY would like to thank Delta Sonic for making this event possible.