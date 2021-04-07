July 3 - Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.

The Community Health Center of Buffalo has locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lockport and Niagara Falls. They specialize in providing quality, culturally sensitive, preventive and primary health care to the underserved in our community. You can stop by any of their facilities to receive a COVID test or Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot daily between 8am and 4pm. To find out more head to their website at www.chcb.net. You can also call (716) 986-9199 to speak to their helpful staff.