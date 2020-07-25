July 25 - Windsong Interventional & Vascular Services

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, some people have been leery about entering medical offices. At Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services, they have always put their patients first and are taking extra steps to keep patients safe. To ensure the safety of patients, temperature checks and masks are required for all staff and patients. They have also adjusted appointment times to reduce waiting times and to allow for enhanced disinfecting. To find out more about all the treatment at Windsong Interventional and Vascular Services, including the uterine fibroid embolization procedure, head over to their website at www.windsonginterventional.com.