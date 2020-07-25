July 25 - Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Our Olmsted Parks this year have been a wonderful way for us to get outdoors and enjoy some fun and safe activities. And now there's a way you can celebrate and give back to your historic Olmsted Parks from the safety of your home. The 2020 Frederick Law Olmsted Denim and Diamonds at Home Gala is happening from August 24th Through August 28th. For more information on their virtual gift gathering or if you want to order a delicious dinner for 2 or more from Italian Prime at Salvatore's, visit www.bfloparks.org/flo2020. For more information on all of the activities you can take part in at the Olmsted Parks this summer, visit www.bfloparks.org.