July 2 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

The Seneca Resorts & Casinos will be featuring fireworks on July 2nd and Monday, July 4th. Also they have a great lineup of shows for the summer at both Seneca Niagara Casino and Seneca Allegany Casino including Elle King on July 8th, Lionel Richie on August 26th, Lynyrd Skynyrd on August 27th, Ron White on July 30th, Little Big Town on August 5th and Sammy Hagar & The Circle on August 6th. For more information on these shows and to purchase tickets today, visit their website at www.senecacasinos.com.