July 15th- Explore & More

On Sunday,  July 30th,  Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is hosting its Touch a Truck event.

Families visiting the museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to get an up close look of construction, utility, and first responder vehicles. For families who needed sensory accommodations, the first hour of the event was sensory friendly.

To learn more about this event and future events at the museum visit their website at https://exploreandmore.org/.  You can also call them at (716) 655-5131. 

