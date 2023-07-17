July 15th- Explore & More

Touch a Truck returns to Explore & More

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY EXPLORE & MORE)

On Sunday, July 30th, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is hosting its Touch a Truck event.

Families visiting the museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to get an up close look of construction, utility, and first responder vehicles. For families who needed sensory accommodations, the first hour of the event was sensory friendly.