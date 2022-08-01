January 8 - HEALTHeLINK

Many people may see different doctors in various medical settings and it's vital to make sure all your medical information is available. Luckily there is a simple way to do that in our area. HEALTHeLINK is a collaboration among hospitals, physicians, health plans and other health care providers in Western New York to securely exchange clinical information to improve the quality of health care for patients. To find out more, head over to their website at www.wnyhealthelink.com. Join the over one million people in our area using HEALTHeLINK today.