January 8 - Chiropractic Care Wellness For Life

If you're looking to lose weight and inches in the new year, Chiropractic Care Wellness for Life can help with the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program. To find out more or to set up an appointment with Dr. Trzaska, give her office a call at (716) 901-3487. You can also head over to her website at www.drchristinatrazaska.com to find out more about her practice. Chiropractic Care Wellness for Life is located on1408 Sweet Home Road, Suite 3, in Amherst.