January 30 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

For years Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has stood out locally and nationally for their care and research they've provided for cancer patients. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is taking a leading roll in making sure everyone in the community has information about the COVID-19 vaccination program in New York State. Head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/covidvaccine to find helpful facts, information and videos on the vaccine. You can also call them at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355).