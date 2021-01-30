January 30 - Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale

The Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale has been marking the beginning of the spring season in Western New York for 35 years. With a few new twists to keep everyone safe, the sale also brings some public awareness for Hospice Buffalo's important mission. The 35th annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale is extending over a 2 week period this year, running from March 1st through March 13th. This year they will be selling bouquets from flower trucks, parking outside of local businesses and organizations to safely sell flowers. Over 30 local florists will be participating. For more information, call (716) 989-2010. You can also visit www.hospicespringbouquetsale.com for all you need to know about this year's event.