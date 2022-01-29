January 29 - WNY Maritime Charter School

The WNY Maritime Charter School offers educational opportunities for children in middle school and high school. They offer excellence in both the classroom and in athletics. Their middle school is located at 102 Buffum Street in Buffalo and their high school is located at 2219 South Park Avenue in Buffalo. To find out more about all that WNY Maritime Charter School has to offer, head to their website at www.wnymcs.com or you can give them a call at (716) 842-6289. Students and parents are encouraged to take part in their open house on Saturday, February 5th from 10am until 12pm at the high school.