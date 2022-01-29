January 29 - Fowler's Chocolates

Fowler's Chocolates is the original and authentic Sponge Candy maker in Buffalo. They have been creating fine chocolates since 1901. Make sure you stop by one of Fowler's Chocolates 5 locations in Hamburg, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda and East Aurora to pick up your Valentine's Day chocolates. You can also find a gift for someone special. To check out everything they have to offer, visit their website at www.fowlerschocolates.com. Remember, they are also offering chocolate covered strawberries at all of their stores.