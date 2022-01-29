x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sponsor Story

January 29 - Buffalo Auto Show

The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show is back at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center from February 3rd through February 6th.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY NFADA/BUFFALO AUTO SHOW)

The 2022 Buffalo Auto show will be taking place February 3rd through February 6th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.  You'll be able to see all the newest models from most of the major auto manufactures. This years event also includes the "Energy Zone" which will feature plenty of electric cars. To find out more and to purchase tickets head to their website at www.buffaloautoshow.com.  Also, their Charity Preview Party is happening on February 2nd. 

In Other News

January 29 - Diversified Hearing, Rehabilitation & Balance Centers