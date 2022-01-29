January 29 - Buffalo Auto Show

The 2022 Buffalo Auto show will be taking place February 3rd through February 6th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. You'll be able to see all the newest models from most of the major auto manufactures. This years event also includes the "Energy Zone" which will feature plenty of electric cars. To find out more and to purchase tickets head to their website at www.buffaloautoshow.com. Also, their Charity Preview Party is happening on February 2nd.