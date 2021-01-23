January 23 - Key Productions, Inc.

Today, businesses need every advantage they can to compete in the marketplace. Whether it's a 30 second commercial, a 30 minute television program, a web video, or simply documenting a life event, Key Productions is ready to help you or your business. Key Productions is a full services video and television production company who is laser focused on telling your story through a cinematic style and approach. Key Productions is located at 2727 Harlem Road in Buffalo. For more information, give them a call today at (716) 884-5391. You can also visit their website at www.keyvideo.com to learn more information on all the services they provide.