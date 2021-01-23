x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sponsor Story

January 23 - Key Productions, Inc.

Key Productions is a full services video and television production company who is laser focused on telling your story.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY KEY PRODUCTIONS, INC) 

Today, businesses need every advantage they can to compete in the marketplace. Whether it's a 30 second commercial, a 30 minute television program, a web video, or simply documenting a life event, Key Productions is ready to help you or your business. Key Productions is a full services video and television production company who is laser focused on telling your story through a cinematic style and approach. Key Productions is located at 2727 Harlem Road in Buffalo. For more information, give them a call today at (716) 884-5391. You can also visit their website at www.keyvideo.com to learn more information on all the services they provide.