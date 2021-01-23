January 23 - General Physician, PC

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, people have had questions such as where to get, if they are eligible to get it, and if it's safe. If you have COVID related questions or would like to find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, General Physician, PC has answers for you on their website. It's www.gppconline.com. There you'll find answers to many of your questions and links to useful information that will keep you and your family safe.