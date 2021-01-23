January 23 - Community Health Center of Buffalo

The Community Health Center of Buffalo has locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lockport and Niagara Falls. They specialize in providing quality, culturally sensitive, preventive and primary health care to the underserved in our community. To find out more, head to their website at www.chcb.net. You can also call (716) 986-9199 to speak to their helpful staff. The Community Health Center of Buffalo cares about people and believes that all people have the right to high quality healthcare.