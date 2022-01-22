January 22 - William Mattar Law Offices

The William Mattar 4 Code Blue campaign raises awareness for Code Blue homeless shelters throughout our community. You can find out more about the 4 Code Blue Campaign and all of the other community programs William Mattar is part of by heading over to their website at www.williammattar.com. There you'll find information on many of the shelters in the area and how you can donate to them. The William Mattar Main Office is located at 6720 Main Street in Williamsville. For more information, give them a call at 444-4444.