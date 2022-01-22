January 22 - Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo

If you're struggling to hear, let Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo help. Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo has office locations in Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park and Tonawanda. To find out more about all the hearing services that Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo provides, head over to their website at www.hesofbuffalo.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 833-4488. Right now until February 15th, you can save up to $500 off on a set of Oticon More Hearing Aids, plus receive a free upgrade to rechargeable devices.