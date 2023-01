Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market offers an array of décor items such as farmhouse, rustic, Buffalo themed, vintage and shabby chic. With items hand crafted by over 110 award winning local artisans, they have something for everyone! Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 . For more information visit their website: https://www.rusticbuffalodecor.com/