January 2 - Retrouvaille Buffalo

If you are currently struggling in your marriage, then you may be feeling lost or alone. But there is always hope of reviving your relationship through the Retrouvaille Program. It's a program for couples facing difficult challenges in their marriage. Their next weekend program will be held on February 26th through the 28th. If you are interested in the program, give them a call at (716) 474-9371. You can also visit their website at www.helpourmarriage.org to learn more information about Retrouvaille Buffalo and the benefits that their program offers.