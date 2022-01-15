January 15 - Campfire Grill

Since 2014 Campfire Grill has been dedicated to serving up "darn good eats." They have two locations in Western New York at 3003 Walden Avenue in Depew and 9980 Main Street in Clarence. Campfire Grill is serving up fabulous breakfast and lunch dishes daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm. To find out more or to place an order for pick up, give Campfire Grill a call today at (716) 725-9969. You can also visit their website at www.campfiregrill.org to view their delicious breakfast and lunch menu.