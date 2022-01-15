January 15 - Alden State Bank

Alden State Bank has been serving the Alden and Western New York community since 1916. They offer three branch locations at 13216 Broadway in Alden, 6545 Transit Road in East Amherst and 5802 Broadway in Lancaster. To find out more about all the personal and business banking services that Alden State Bank has to offer, head over to their website at www.aldenstate.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 937-3381 and they will answer any questions you may have.