January 14th - Breast Screening Center of WNY

Breast Screening Center of WNY has been in business for over 30 years providing care for patients of Western New York. Breast Screening Center of WNY specializes in quality care with the feeling of home. Our unique office provides a boutique like feeling which allows patients to relax, and even enjoy their screening experiences. Screening specialties include 3D Screening, Mammograms, Bone Densitometry and Breast Ultrasound.