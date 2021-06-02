February 6 - Dessert Deli

Dessert Deli has been Buffalo's favorite bakery since 1987. From cookies and gifts to cheesecakes and wedding cakes, Dessert Deli has it all. They are located at 716 Maple Road in Williamsville. Dessert Deli is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 8am to 6pm. They are also open Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 8pm. For more information, give them a call today at (716) 689-2115. You can also visit their website at www.dessertdelibakery.com to view their entire dessert collection and to purchase a gift card.