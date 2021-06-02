February 6 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & The Southern Tier

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier's mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships to help children realize their potential. And now they are drafting their next generation of "bigs" or volunteer mentors in our community. If you would like more information on how you can become a big, give Big Brothers Big Sisters a call at (716) 873-5833. You can also visit www.biggertogether.org for more information on programs and opportunities.