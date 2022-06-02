February 5 - Wings Flights of Hope

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY WINGS FLIGHTS OF HOPE)
Wings Flights of Hope is giving hope to others, one flight at a time. They offer free air transportation for medical and humanitarian purposes to other Northeast cities and hospitals. To find out more about all the services they provide, or if you are in need of a flight, head to their website at www.wingsflight.org. You can also call 1-866-61-WINGS. Their flights are free and they are always accepting donations to help with their important cause.