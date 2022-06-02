February 5 - JC Seneca Foundation

The JC Seneca Foundation is celebrating it's 10th anniversary, helping underserved individuals and families on the Seneca Nation and surrounding communities. They have recently partnered up with Roswell Park in a very unique way to help provide medical assistance for those that they serve. JC Seneca Foundation's mission is to advance healthy living in body, mind and spirit. To find out more about all the services they offer or upcoming events, head over to their website at www.jcsenecafoundation.org. Be sure to give them a like on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jcsenecafoundation.