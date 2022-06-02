February 5 - EG Tax

Tax season is here and EG Tax is ready to help. They have multiple locations throughout Western New York available to serve any of your tax preparation needs. To find out more about all the services they have to offer and to locate an office near you, head to their website at www.egtax.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 632-7886. Let EG Tax help you make sense of your tax returns this year. Don't forget Corporation filing deadline is March 13th and 2022 Tax Deadline is April 18th.