February 5 - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Winter Journey is taking place at Kleinhans Music Hall on Thursday, February 10th.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with the Buffalo Jewish Film Festival are teaming up to bring you a special event at Kleinhans Music Hall. "Winter Journey" is happening Thursday, February 10th from 6pm until 8:30pm. It will feature the film screening of Winter Journey, and special performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. There will also be a Question and Answer session with author and radio host Martin Goldsmith and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Joann Faletta. To purchase tickets today, give the box office a call at (716) 885-5000 or www.bpo.org/event/winter-journey.  

