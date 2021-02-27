February 27 - Univera Healthcare

We have all heard about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination. But some questions still remain if getting the vaccine is right for them and most importantly how to they get the shot when they are eligible. Univera Healthcare is committed to providing updated information on the COVID-19 virus and the COVID-19 vaccine developments in our community. Be sure to head over to their website at www.theuniveradifference.com/covid19 to stay current with related topics and information on the COVID-19 virus.