February 26 - Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo

If you're struggling to hear, let Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo help. Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo has office locations in Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park and Tonawanda. To find out more about all the hearing services that Hearing Evaluation Services of Buffalo provides, head over to their website at www.hesofbuffalo.org. You can also give them a call at (716) 833-4488. Remember now until March 11th, they are offering a complimentary demo on the Lyric Hearing Aid and up to 150 dollars off the subscription.