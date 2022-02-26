February 26 - Cavalcade of Cars

The 29th Annual Cavalcade of Cars will be taking place on Friday March 4th through Sunday, March 6th at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Events Center. It will feature some of the best customs, classics, rods, race prepared and many other vehicles all in one event. They'll also have live entertainment and many auto-related vendors for you to enjoy. To find out more, head over to their website at www.cavalcadeofcars.com. You can also call (585) 503-5304 or (585) 469-5060. It's the Cavalcade of Cars, New York's hottest indoor car show!