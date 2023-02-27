February 25 - Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms

Vizcarra Vineyards at Becker Farms offers a unique setting that hosts weddings and private events. Vizcarra Vineyards has been the host of over 1200 weddings. They provide excellent customer service along with a great atmosphere and a unique setting to get married. The garden pavilion can hold up to 250 guests and has beautiful flowers that add to the whimsical feel of the area. The vineyard pavilion can hold up to 220 guests and has a country landscape. Both can be used as an indoor or outdoor setting. Vizcarra Vineyards is also introducing a new planning software to make it easier for couples to be involved in the process. They are located at 3742 Quaker Rd., Gasport, NY 14067. To find out more and setup a tour call (716) 772-2211 ext. 104 or visit their website at https://www.beckerfarms.com/vineyard-weddings