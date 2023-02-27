February 25 - Cellino Law

Car accidents can happen unexpectedly so, it is important to be prepared. Stephen Ciocca is an attorney at Cellino Law where they specialize in situations like this. If you are injured in a car accident the team at Cellino Law can help you better understand how to cover yourself financially specifically when it comes to those who are underinsured. The attorneys at Cellino Law represent injury victims throughout NYS. They are located at 800 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. If you've been involved in a motor vehicle accident call (800) 555-5555 or visit https://www.cellinolaw.com/