February 19 - Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo

GiGi's Playhouse Buffalo is a local organization that offers exciting and unique ways to change and enrich the lives of individuals with Down Syndrome. They are located at 326 Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo. To find out more about all the programs and services that Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo offers and to donate today, head to their website at www.gigisplayhouse.org. You can also give Gigi's Playhouse Buffalo a call at (716) 322-0010. You can also email Buffalo@GigisPlayhouse.org.