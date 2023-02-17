February 18 - Law Office of Lindy Korn

Lindy Korn and Cat McCulle assist people facing discrimination at work by restoring workplace relationships or assisting clients in moving to a safer work environment. Lindy and her team work together to actively listen to clients so trust can be created to achieve a satisfying results. The Law Office of Lindy Korn is located at 535 Washington Street (9th Floor) Buffalo, NY 14203. To learn more about Lindy and her team call 716-856-KORN(5676) or visit their website at https://www.buffalo-discrimination-attorney.com/.