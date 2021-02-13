x
February 13 - William Mattar Law Offices

The William Mattar Law Offices are launching their Food 4 Families program.

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY WILLIAM MATTAR LAW OFFICES)

At William Mattar Law Offices, they have launched a variety of programs and campaigns aimed at improving lives within the community. From their rescue a shelter animal campaign to their 4 Code Blue campaign, they take pride in giving back  Now they are launching they Food 4 Families program. To find out more about the Food 4 Families program through the William Mattar Law Offices, head over to their website at www.williammattar.com. There you'll find details about the program and how you can register to win a $75 dollar grocery gift card. You can also give them a call at any time at (716) 444-4444. 