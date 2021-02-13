February 13 - Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Seneca Resorts and Casinos will be holding their Job Fair on Thursday, February 25th. It's being held at the Seneca Niagara Event Center from 10am to 6pm. They are currently hiring for positions at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Limited virtual time slots are also available. To find out more information about the event, visit their website at www.thebest8hours.com. With opportunities for growth, great benefits, and an awesome team, you’ll love coming to work at Seneca.